Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Asks Bilawal To Avoid Irresponsible Statements Against Institutions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 01:34 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asks Bilawal to avoid irresponsible statements against institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said institutions were pride of the nation and Bilawal Bhutto should realize his responsibility towards the country and the state and refrain from giving irresponsible statements.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said Bilawal should come to his senses and should think about his acts laced with corruption.

"You are only concerned about saving corruption of your father and aunt." Bilawal should think with cool heart and mind as to why Bhutto was not alive in Larkana anymore, she added.

She said the meetings held with the indiscriminate use of public resources with his own government in Sindh did not reflect the feelings and sentiments of the people.

The Special Assistant said two days back people with the power of their votes destroyed your narrative to target the institutions.

"Our institutions are our pride and guarantors of our defence and security."Those who were influenced and swayed by the narratives of enemies of Pakistan were giving irresponsible statements to please their masters, she added.

