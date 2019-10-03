UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Asks Fazal Not To Use Students Of Seminaries For Politics

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:28 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asks Fazal not to use students of seminaries for politics

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman not to use innocent students of religious seminaries for politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman not to use innocent students of religious seminaries for politics.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that using students of Madaris, a human shield for political interests was not democracy.

She opined that launching protest march against the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would tantamount to giving licence to corruption.

She asked Maulana Fazalur Rehman not to stand against islam and law of the land for providing protection to those elements who plundered national wealth mercilessly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Protest Democracy Firdous Ashiq Awan March Government

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - Practice and pre-match press ..

5 minutes ago

Imran shines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s victory ove ..

8 minutes ago

World’s best age-friendly practice in focus at S ..

15 minutes ago

Ahmad, Ibtisam, Naveed shine on the day two of Qua ..

18 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori returns to Earth after successfu ..

30 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award participates in first-ever ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.