Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asks Fazal not to use students of seminaries for politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman not to use innocent students of religious seminaries for politics

In a tweet, the SAPM said that using students of Madaris, a human shield for political interests was not democracy.

She opined that launching protest march against the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would tantamount to giving licence to corruption.

She asked Maulana Fazalur Rehman not to stand against islam and law of the land for providing protection to those elements who plundered national wealth mercilessly.