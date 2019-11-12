UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Asks Fazal,cronies To Give Up Negative Approach

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 12:30 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asks Fazal,cronies to give up negative approach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday urged Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman and his cronies to give up negative stance of forceful occupation and adopt democratic approach.

In a tweet, she said that the opposition parties were worried that instead of some selective families rule, "for the first time real masses' raj has been established in the county." She said that another worry of the Maulana Fazalur Rehmen and other opposition parties was that Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the economy on the right track to provide jobs and business opportunities to the people.

She asked JUI-F chief not to penalize party works for his failure to win a seat in the previous general elections and instead of forcing them to stay here in very cold weather allow them to go home freely.

Dr Firdous asked the JUI-F leadership not to endanger the health of the youngsters and elderly people from poor families and do not harm the political system by unconstitutional and unlawful demands. She asked him to wait for four years and raise his voice for hapless Kashmiri victims of Indian state terrorism and repay what he owes to them for remaining chairman of Kashmir Committee of the Parliament for ten years.

