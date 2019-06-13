UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Asks Maryam Safdar Not To Politicize Constitutional Issue Of References Against Judges

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:45 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asks Maryam Safdar not to politicize constitutional issue of references against judges

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said Maryam Safdar should not try to politicize the issue of reference against judges, which is a constitutional matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said Maryam Safdar should not try to politicize the issue of reference against judges, which is a constitutional matter.

In a tweet, she asked Maryam Safdar that the best way to show solidarity with the judiciary was to respect courts' verdicts.

Firdous Ashiq also advised Maryam Safdar to present her absconding brothers and uncle Ishaq Dar, in the courts, who played havoc with the national economy and give proof of her respect for the judiciary, rule of law and the Constitution.

