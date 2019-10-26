UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Asks Maulana Fazlur Rehman To Shun Ego For National Unity

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:24 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asks Maulana Fazlur Rehman to shun ego for national unity

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should shun his stubbornness, ego and personal interest as in view of the present challenges, national unity and solidarity were important needs of the hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should shun his stubbornness, ego and personal interest as in view of the present challenges, national unity and solidarity were important needs of the hour.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said the nation had paid a very high price for achieving peace and thousands of people sacrificed their lives.

She asked why Maulana Fazlur Rehman wanted to disturb peace of the country.

She said in democracy, negotiations were the only way to remove misunderstandings and create consensus, adding talks were the only way to resolve issues.

The Special Assistant said, "We all have to make concerted efforts for national progress and to make Pakistan a great country."

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Democracy Social Media Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan Progress Price All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Sewerage system at Katchehry to start soon: DC

2 minutes ago

Butina Says She Might Take Legal Action to Protect ..

2 minutes ago

Uplift schemes costing Rs 150m approved: Commissio ..

2 minutes ago

PTI does not play blame-game in politics: Member P ..

2 minutes ago

California wildfires: Millions warned of possible ..

6 minutes ago

Witnesses in Sahiwal Encounter case were threatene ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.