Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asks media to highlight Indian state terrorism in held Kashmir

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday urged the print and electronic media to play its role in promoting the soft image of Pakistan and to effectively highlight the Kashmir cause and Indian state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Hitler of subcontinent, whose occupation army was perpetrating worst brutalities in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she added.

She was addressing media persons here after administering oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of Sialkot Electronic Media Association Dr Firdous highly appreciated the positive role of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for unanimously passing a condemnation resolution against the Indian state terrorism in the held valley.

The government, she said, firmly believed in the power of pen. A journalist's pen could be more effective than a bullet, she added.

Dr Firdous said it was high time for the international community to play its due role and pressurize India to stop human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri Muslims.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, was fighting the case of Kashmir. For the first time Pakistan had successfully highlighted the burning Kashmir issue before the world. Pakistan wanted a peaceful solution to the lingering dispute, she added.

The special assistant said the hearts of Pakistani people beat with those of their Kashmiri brethren, who were braving the worst oppression at the hands of Indian occupation forces. The Pakistanis would not let them alone in the testing times, whose sacrifices would bear fruit soon, she added.

Pakistan and Kashmir were vital for each other, Dr Firdous said.

She said the whole Pakistani nation stood with the Kashmiri people to deal with the extremist mindset of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The international community was expressing complete solidarity with Pakistan and the oppressed Kashmiri people, and strongly condemning the Indian state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she added.

Dr Firdous said on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, events would be held across the country on Friday every week to express complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people. The Kashmir dispute had already become a flashpoint between the two nuclear neighbours, he added.

She said Sialkot was a gateway to Kashmir and it was the first defence line of Pakistan near the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She urged the Sialkot exporters to present true case of Kashmir dispute before the world while visiting foreign countries, besides exposing growing Indian state terrorism in the held Valley.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan was successfully taking Pakistan forward on the path development and prosperity. The nation should back him in making difficult and hard decisions, she added.

She also asked the media to promote religious and sectarian harmony for peace and harmony during the holy month of Muharram.

Earlier, Dr Firdous administrated oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of Sialkot Electronic Media Association. Air Sial Airline Chairman Fazal Jillani, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan, and a large number journalists attended the ceremony.

Dr Firdous also announced constitution of a special committee to solve the problems being faced by the Sialkot Press Club.