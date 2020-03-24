UrduPoint.com
Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Calls For Safety Steps For Journalists

Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:05 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday urged the media owners to take necessary measures for ensuring protection of their employees during working in offices and fields, amid Coronavirus pandemic

In a tweet, the minister said media workers and journalists were playing appreciable role in fighting against Coronavirus.

She said media was a playing key role in educating the masses about Coronavirus preventionwhile their well-being was the supreme priority of the government.

