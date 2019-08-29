UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Calls On President International Islamic University Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:18 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan calls on President International Islamic University Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Ahmed Yousuf Al-Darwesh at Faisal Masjid campus here Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Ahmed Yousuf Al-Darwesh at Faisal Masjid campus here Thursday. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed, a press release said.

The IIUI President briefed Dr Firdous about various departments, research activities and the University's achievements. He said that the role of universities was vital to highlight the cruelty of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris.

He added that IIUI extends special cooperation to the students who hail from Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The Minister hailed the role of the University for providing quality education to the students of Muslim world in the light of Islamic teachings. She also appreciated the point of IIUI President regarding role of universities for the cause of Kashmir.

She condemned the Indian repression and tyranny in Jammu and Kashmir. She also lauded the patriotism of IIUI's President and said that she feels as she met a Pakistani who is good at Arabic.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Education Firdous Ashiq Awan Jammu Hail International Islamic University Mosque Muslim From Arab

Recent Stories

NMC participates in Aqdar World Summit in Moscow

5 minutes ago

KP PA passes condemnation resolution against India ..

32 minutes ago

Merkel Says Two-State Solution Remains Goal of Isr ..

32 minutes ago

Head of Zelenskyy's Servant of The People Party Ra ..

2 minutes ago

Sanjrani announces 3-member panel of presiding off ..

2 minutes ago

China cuts 91.78 yuan in road tolls in 2018

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.