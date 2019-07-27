UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Condemns Cowardly Attack On Pakistani Soldiers

Sat 27th July 2019

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday strongly condemned the cowardly attack on the Pakistani soldiers from across the Afghan border near Gurbaz, North Waziristan

Talking to a private news channel, she said India was involved in the terrorist attack in which six Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom.

India was hatching conspiracies to vitiate peace process in Pakistan through such nefarious acts, however, it would not succeed in its designs, she added.

Dr Firdous said the United States' (US) announcement for logistics and technical support of Pakistan's F- 16 fighter jets was a victory of Pakistan's stance and a defeat of the Indian propaganda after the Pulwama incident.

