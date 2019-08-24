UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Dedicates Plant To Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 07:01 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan dedicates plant to Kashmir

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday planted a sapling at the Governor's House and dedicated it to the Kashmiri people, fighting for their right to self-determination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday planted a sapling at the Governor's House and dedicated it to the Kashmiri people, fighting for their right to self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the sapling is part of the Plant for Pakistan Drive, but "I dedicate it to the freedom struggle of Kashmiris under Indian subjugation".

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Governor Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power sh ..

46 seconds ago

Multan Development Authority demolishes illegal bu ..

48 seconds ago

Rescue 1122 rescues 37 emergency victims during la ..

49 seconds ago

City Traffic Police Lahore to register cases again ..

50 seconds ago

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council completes insp ..

53 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian PM

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.