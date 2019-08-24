Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan dedicates plant to Kashmir

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday planted a sapling at the Governor's House and dedicated it to the Kashmiri people, fighting for their right to self-determination

Speaking on the occasion, she said the sapling is part of the Plant for Pakistan Drive, but "I dedicate it to the freedom struggle of Kashmiris under Indian subjugation".

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was also present on the occasion.