Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Emphasizes On Women Education To Make Pakistan Progressive

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 07:03 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan emphasizes on women education to make Pakistan progressive

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that students are future of the nation and promotion of women education was a must for an enlightened, moderate and progressive Pakistan.

She stated this while addressing the participants in the annual prize distribution ceremony of a private college, held here on Saturday. She distributed medals and prizes among brilliant students over their outstanding academic performance.

Firdous said that education was vital to end darkness of the ignorance, poverty and unemployment. She said that every segment of society must come forward to play its role for establishing an educated society and promoting noble cause of education.

She said that the government was providing maximum opportunities of quality education to students in a bid to enable them to serve the nation and the country in a better way in future. She said that the 2020 is the year of development and prosperity in Pakistan.

