Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan expresses displeasure over wrongly portraying thalassemia event

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday expressed her displeasure over wrongly dissemination of pictures and footage of thalassemia awareness drive event by some sections of media.

In a tweet, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the event was about media coverage for creating awareness in public to donate blood for thalassemia children organized by Sundas Foundation, however the footage and pictures of the event were wrongly presented in the social media, she added.

She termed it very unfortunate to wrongly use these pictures and footage with bad intentions in some sections of media particularly social media.