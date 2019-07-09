Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan falls sick, shifted to PIMS hospital

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will be kept under observation at PIMS Hospital for 24 hours.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) Special Assistant to the prime minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has fallen sick.

The special assistant has been shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.

According to media report, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan suffered a medicine reaction. Doctors said that the special assistant had taken antibiotic over sore throat that caused the reaction.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will be kept under observation at PIMS Hospital for 24 hours.