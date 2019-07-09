Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Feeling Well To Resumes Official Duties From Tomorrow
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:18 PM
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that she would resume her official responsibilities from tomorrow
In a tweet on her social media account she said "Alhamdulillah by grace of Allah almighty I am now quite well" and from tomorrow I will resume my duty.
She also thanked all those who have sent messages of best wishes and prayed for her early recovery.