Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan feeling well to resumes official duties from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that she would resume her official responsibilities from tomorrow.

In a tweet on her social media account she said "Alhamdulillah by grace of Allah almighty I am now quite well" and from tomorrow I will resume my duty.

She also thanked all those who have sent messages of best wishes and prayed for her early recovery.