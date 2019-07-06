Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for capacity building of allied wings of information ministry

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday stressed the need to promote close coordination among the allied wings of the Information Ministry for capacity building of the professional

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday stressed the need to promote close coordination among the allied wings of the Information Ministry for capacity building of the professional.

Chairing a meeting of the local heads from Pakistan Television (PTV), Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Press Information Department (PID) at the ptv centre here, she said: " A close liaison among all departments under the information ministry will help in improving their performance and achieving goals".

Dr Firdous directed the Managing Director (MD) PTV to formulate short term and long term strategies to make the national television a viable institution in order to compete with private tv channels. She also sought proposals to cut down PTV expenditures.

She asked the concerned heads from all departments about their problems.

MD PTV Amir Manzoor briefed Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on various issues faced by the PTV Lahore Centre.