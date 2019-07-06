UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan For Capacity Building Of Allied Wings Of Information Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 08:06 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for capacity building of allied wings of information ministry

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday stressed the need to promote close coordination among the allied wings of the Information Ministry for capacity building of the professional

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday stressed the need to promote close coordination among the allied wings of the Information Ministry for capacity building of the professional.

Chairing a meeting of the local heads from Pakistan Television (PTV), Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Press Information Department (PID) at the ptv centre here, she said: " A close liaison among all departments under the information ministry will help in improving their performance and achieving goals".

Dr Firdous directed the Managing Director (MD) PTV to formulate short term and long term strategies to make the national television a viable institution in order to compete with private tv channels. She also sought proposals to cut down PTV expenditures.

She asked the concerned heads from all departments about their problems.

MD PTV Amir Manzoor briefed Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on various issues faced by the PTV Lahore Centre.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan TV All From PTV

Recent Stories

Chief Minister visits various areas of city to rev ..

2 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Saturday 06 July 2019

2 minutes ago

Police recovers 800 kg Gutka from a factory

2 minutes ago

Kashmiris offering sacrifices, contributing in fre ..

2 minutes ago

6,650 intending pilgrims reach Madina Munawwara: M ..

7 minutes ago

South Africa bat against Australia in World Cup

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.