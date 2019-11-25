Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for collective Ummah strategy to counter Islamophobia

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the Muslim Ummah should adopt a comprehensive and collective strategy to counter Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the Muslim Ummah should adopt a comprehensive and collective strategy to counter Islamophobia.

The narrative linked with Islamophobia was a serious threat to the world peace and there was need to promote the real message of Islam to tackle that issue, she said in a statement on the eve of her departure to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to represent Pakistan in the OIC's golden jubilee celebrations.

She said being a founder member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Pakistan had always played a pro-active role.

Dr Firdous said a bid to desecrate the Holy Quran in Norway was a deplorable and condemnable incident.

She said on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she would raise in the OIC meeting the incident of desecration of Holy Quran in Norway, the latest situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the issue of hurting the sentiments of Indian Muslims by allotment of Babri Mosque land to Hindus.

The special assistant left for a two-day visit of Saudi Arabia on the invitation of OIC Secretary General Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud.