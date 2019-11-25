UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan For Collective Ummah Strategy To Counter Islamophobia

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 05:33 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for collective Ummah strategy to counter Islamophobia

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the Muslim Ummah should adopt a comprehensive and collective strategy to counter Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the Muslim Ummah should adopt a comprehensive and collective strategy to counter Islamophobia.

The narrative linked with Islamophobia was a serious threat to the world peace and there was need to promote the real message of Islam to tackle that issue, she said in a statement on the eve of her departure to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to represent Pakistan in the OIC's golden jubilee celebrations.

She said being a founder member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Pakistan had always played a pro-active role.

Dr Firdous said a bid to desecrate the Holy Quran in Norway was a deplorable and condemnable incident.

She said on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she would raise in the OIC meeting the incident of desecration of Holy Quran in Norway, the latest situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the issue of hurting the sentiments of Indian Muslims by allotment of Babri Mosque land to Hindus.

The special assistant left for a two-day visit of Saudi Arabia on the invitation of OIC Secretary General Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Firdous Ashiq Awan Norway Jeddah Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Gold Mosque Muslim

Recent Stories

Senate body for legal assistance treaty with other ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns PIMST case for indefin ..

4 minutes ago

Dasu Hydropower Project: Contract worth Rs 52.5 bi ..

14 minutes ago

Around 84,435 petroleum sector complaints resolved ..

9 minutes ago

Govt to upgrade primary health care system: Dr Zaf ..

9 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Nawaz Sharif a ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.