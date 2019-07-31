Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday stressed the need to evolve a joint communication strategy with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to promote and project true image of Islam across the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday stressed the need to evolve a joint communication strategy with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to promote and project true image of islam across the globe.

Dr Firdous, in a meeting with Saudi Minister for Media Turki Abdullah M Al Shabanah here, said collaboration in fields of media, film and culture was not only vital to strengthen bonds between the people of both countries but would also help in building the images of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan at international level.

The special assistant proposed exchange of dramas after dubbing in each other's languages as movies and dramas were one of the greatest mediums to portray the cultural traits and core values of any society.

It was imperative to introduce and promote common heroes and great stories among the youth of both countries, she added.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan was very keen to promote tourism, and cooperation in the realm of film would prove instrumental in promoting the scenic beauty of Pakistan, particularly of its Northern Areas.

She also emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation between the radios of both countries as it was an important medium for bonding of the people.

She said exchange of visits of journalists from both countries would also help in learning from each other's experiences and best practices, besides projecting the common cause of Muslim Ummah.

Dr Firdous said the people of Pakistan had great affection for the people and leadership of Saudi Arabia and the visit of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz to Pakistan had further reinforced the existing historical cultural ties between the two countries.

Turki al Shabanah said as media minister, it was his first official visit to any country abroad and Pakistan became his first choice in that regard. He appreciated the ideas of special assistant in strengthening cooperation in diverse fields, including culture, film and drama with the view to develop a strategy in future to project the vision of Saudi leadership and building the images of both countries.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy, Special Military Advisor to Crown Prince Major General MTalal Abdulah T. Al Otaibi, Secretary Information & Broadcasting Zahida Parveen and other senior officials from both sides.