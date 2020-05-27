UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan For Special Attention Towards Old Age People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 10:41 PM

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan for special attention towards old age people

PTI leader Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that poor, deserving and down-trodden people were a reality which had ever been neglected by the past regime

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) : PTI leader Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that poor, deserving and down-trodden people were a reality which had ever been neglected by the past regime.

She stated this while spending time at Old Age Home here. She distributed sweets and Eid gifts among the old people there.

She said, "It is the national obligation of all of us to play pivotal role for providing the old people maximum opportunities to live a respectful life." She said that the government was also making hectic efforts to restore the respectable social status for these people in the society.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said "These poor, deserving, neglected and down-trodden people are my actual and big power and their sincere prayers are also my energy."She mixed with the old people and spent several hours with them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Firdous Ashiq Awan All Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints ADEK Undersecretary

25 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid chairs meeting of Higher Committee ..

40 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Extends Pass Regime Until June 14, Bu ..

33 minutes ago

YouTube Fixing Errors Causing Removal of Comments ..

33 minutes ago

Pompeo Tells Congress Hong Kong Does Not Warrant P ..

33 minutes ago

NDMA for adopting precautions to avoid life, prope ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.