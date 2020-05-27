Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan for special attention towards old age people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) : PTI leader Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that poor, deserving and down-trodden people were a reality which had ever been neglected by the past regime.

She stated this while spending time at Old Age Home here. She distributed sweets and Eid gifts among the old people there.

She said, "It is the national obligation of all of us to play pivotal role for providing the old people maximum opportunities to live a respectful life." She said that the government was also making hectic efforts to restore the respectable social status for these people in the society.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said "These poor, deserving, neglected and down-trodden people are my actual and big power and their sincere prayers are also my energy."She mixed with the old people and spent several hours with them.