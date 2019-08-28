UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan For Strong Accountability Mechanism In State Institutions

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:37 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for strong accountability mechanism in state institutions

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday stressed the need for a strong accountability mechanism in all the state institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday stressed the need for a strong accountability mechanism in all the state institutions.

Talking to a private news channel, she said all the national institutions should work for the welfare of masses within their defined parameters.

Dr Firdous said the government could not work according to anyone's whims, it was rather taking decisions in the larger national interest as per law and the Constitution.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, was following the constitution in letter and spirit, and was making efforts for revamping the national institutions. "In Naya Pakistan, no one is above the law," she added.

Dr Firdous said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was carrying out inquires and investigations against looters and plunderers of the national wealth without any discrimination.

NAB, she said, was arresting the elements found involved in corrupt practices.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had nothing to do with the affairs of NAB, which was working independently, she added.

About Nawaz Sharif's health, she said the medical board had declared the former prime minister medically fit and he was being provided medical facilities as per jail manual.

Replying to a question on the Kashmir issue, she said India had deployed 900,000 troops in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir for suppressing the liberation movement of Kashmiri people. The occupation forces were violating human rights and killing the innocent Kashmiri youth, children, women and elderly. The long struggle and the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste, she added.

