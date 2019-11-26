UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan For Unanimous Stance,comprehensive Strategy To Counter Challenges Faced By Ummah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:22 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for unanimous stance,comprehensive strategy to counter challenges faced by Ummah

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday stressed the need to have unanimous stance and a comprehensive strategy on the issues being faced by the Ummah and to counter the challenge of Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday stressed the need to have unanimous stance and a comprehensive strategy on the issues being faced by the Ummah and to counter the challenge of Islamophobia .

In a tweet, the SAPM said that for the prevention of Norway-like incidents in future there was need of legislation at world level to ensure respect of the holy books and personalities of all religions.

Such incidents should be treated as crime and the persons involved should be brought to book.OIC was the highest platform to strengthen mutual bonds between the Muslim counties and uniting the Ummah, she remarked.

She said that representing Pakistan in the golden jubilee celebrations of the OIC was a great honour for her, and added that she had brought special message of the Prime Minister for OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen.

Thanking the OIC secretary General for supporting Kashmir cause she expressed the hope that this forum would raise its voice for forcefully highlighting the serious human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir .

She urged OIC to pressurize India to stop human rights abuses in the valley and end the inhuman blockade of the state at the earliest. Stating the Babri mosque verdict has exposed real face of India and the treatment meted out to Muslims and other minorities has come to fore.

As founding member of OIC, she said Pakistan wants that Muslim countries should further increase mutual cooperation in the fields including economy and science and technology.

