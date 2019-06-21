Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan grieved over demise of journalist Kamran Farooqui

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of journalist Kamran Farooqui.

In a statement, she said she was grieved to learn about the dearth of Kamran Farooqui.

Firdous prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.