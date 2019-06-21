UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Grieved Over Demise Of Journalist Kamran Farooqui

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:22 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan grieved over demise of journalist Kamran Farooqui

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of journalist Kamran Farooqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of journalist Kamran Farooqui.

In a statement, she said she was grieved to learn about the dearth of Kamran Farooqui.

Firdous prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Family Sad

Recent Stories

Minister distributes cheques among heads of cultur ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking solid steps to address people's issues ..

2 minutes ago

A True Notch-less Midrange Killer - The HUAWEI Y9 ..

14 minutes ago

UK Police Say Arrested 44 People in West Yorkshire ..

2 minutes ago

Govt plans to set up SEZ for electric vehicles in ..

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka announces charges over 2012 prison massa ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.