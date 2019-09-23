(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of President Pakistan Tehrik-e- Insaf Sindh and its parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of President Pakistan Tehrik-e- Insaf Sindh and its parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.