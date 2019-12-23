UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Grieved Over Demise Of Father Of Resident Editor Daily Khabrain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:12 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan grieved over demise of father of Resident Editor Daily Khabrain

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the father of Manzoor Malik, Resident Editor Daily Khabrain, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the father of Manzoor Malik, Resident Editor Daily Khabrain, Islamabad.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

