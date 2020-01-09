UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Shamas Rizvi

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:42 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan grieved over demise of senior journalist Shamas Rizvi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Syed Shamas Rizvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Syed Shamas Rizvi.

In her condolence message, she said that services of Syed Shamas Rizvi for the profession of journalism were worth appreciation.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to be bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

