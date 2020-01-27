UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Grieved Over Demise Of Father-in-law Of Senior Journalist Asadullah Ghalib

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain Tahria, father-in-law of senior journalist and columnist Asadullah Ghalib.

In her condolence message, she prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

