Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan grieved over demise of mother of Shakeel Masood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of Shakeel Masood, Chairman Pakistan Broadcasters Association.

In her condolence message, she prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.