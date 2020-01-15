UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Heavy Snowfall In AJK, Balochistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:10 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan grieved over loss of lives in heavy snowfall in AJK, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in heavy snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Balochistan.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that Prime Minister postponed all his activities and left for AJK to himself see the latest situation in the calamity-hit area and visit the injured persons to enquire after their health.

She said that the entire nation stood by the victims of the calamity.

She said the Prime Minister ordered immediate rescue and relief operation after the landslide in Neelam valley. He directed concerned departments for provision of early relief to the affected people.

Dr Firdous said that the PM also directed for shifting the affected people to safe areas and provision of medical treatment to the injured.

She said that the Federal government with the cooperation of AJK government and concerned departmentswould use all its resources for providing relief to the calamity-hit people.

