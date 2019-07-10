UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Grieved Over Murder Of TV Anchor Mureed Abbas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:44 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan grieved over murder of TV anchor Mureed Abbas

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the murder of Bol television's anchor person Mureed Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the murder of Bol television's anchor person Mureed Abbas.

Dr Firdous, in her condolence message, said that she was shocked over the gruesome murder of young Mureed Abbas. She prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace and solace to the bereaved family.

