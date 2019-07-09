Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan grieves over demise of senior drama artist

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday expressed her deep grief over the sad demise of renowned senior drama artist Zaheen Tahira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday expressed her deep grief over the sad demise of renowned senior drama artist Zaheen Tahira.

Dr Firdous, in her condolence message, said the services of Zaheen Tahira would be remembered for long. The roles played by in television dramas were still fresh in the people's memories, she added.

Dr Firdous said the vacuum created with her death would take long time to fill.

She prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant solace to her bereaved family.