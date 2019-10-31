Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan grieves over loss of lives in train accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Tezgam Express train accident.

She condoled with the bereaved families.