Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Highlights Role Of PROs, IOs In Projecting Pakistan's Image

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 08:21 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday highlighted the role of Public Relations Officers (PROs) and Information Officers (IOs) in projecting the true image of Pakistan abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday highlighted the role of Public Relations Officers (PROs) and Information Officers (IOs) in projecting the true image of Pakistan abroad.

Chairing a meeting of PROs and IOs attached with different ministries here, she asked the officers that they would have to utilize their best capabilities and fulfill their responsibilities in an efficient manner, keeping in view the public and national interests.

She underlined the need for highlighting the steps taken by the government for the welfare of masses in a more effective way.

Dr Firdous directed to ensure disseminating factual and timely information aimed at promoting the national narrative and safeguarding the country's interests.

She suggested the officers that it was need of the hour to equip themselves with modern technology. Today was an era of mass media and "we have to highlight a bright image of Pakistan using modern modes of social media."Among others, the meeting was attended by Secretary Information Akbar Durrani, Director General Information Service academy Zahoor Barlas, Principal Information Officer Tahir Hussain and Director General Internal Publicity Sohail Ali Khan.

