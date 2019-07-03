UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Inaugurates Digital And Social Media Cell At PID

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:06 AM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurates Digital and Social Media Cell at PID

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday inaugurated Digital and Social Media (research and dissemination) Cell at Press Information Department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday inaugurated Digital and Social Media (research and dissemination) Cell at Press Information Department. The cell has been created to strengthen Government narrative and promote its initiatives on digital platforms of communication.

The newly developed social media team consists of researchers, content developers, videographers; animators and graphic designers.

They will be responsible for navigating social media platforms and developing evidence based content to equip the public with credible information. The need was realized because Social and Digital media platform offers lots of opportunities for information sharing in a speedy way catering the needs of masses especially our youth, however menace of fake news and unauthenticated information refutes the viability of this medium.

It is for this reason that emphasis on research and development is made the foundation of this initiative.

Under the supervision of SAPM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, this step is a move forward by the Government to introduce innovation in communication and governance through responsible information dissemination on digital forums.

Principal Information Officer Tahir Khushnood, Director Digital Media Cell Dr Maryam Sheikh and Deputy Director Social Media Cell Zaigham Abbas were also present at the occasion.

