Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday attended a gathering of women leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Insaaf House to celebrate the successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States of America

Addressing a gathering of women workers of PTI Karachi at Insaaf House here, she congratulated the women workers of her party on successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the USA.

She said that the women wing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf had played the role of front line division in success of the party in Karachi.

The women workers and leaders of PTI exchanged greetings and also offered sweets to each other on the occasion.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the PTI was proud of its women workers, because they had played a vital role in victory of PTI on the tough front of Karachi by visiting door-to-door to convey the message of their leader Prime Minister Imran Khan to the masses.

Women workers were front-foot players of the party and one of the objectives of her visit to Insaaf House was to endorse the commendable role of women workers of PTI Karachi, Dr Firdous added.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a vision to award all the justified rights to women including their right of share in property, postings on merit and other rights so as to empower them to contribute in the development and prosperity of the country.

She said giving women necessary facilities and opportunities was the ideology of her party.

The PTI was not in government in Sindh and in the local government in Karachi, therefore, the Federal Government wanted to facilitate the women through its programmes.

Later, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister also chanted slogans "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Imran Khan Zindabad" which were responded by the women PTI workers.

PTI's members of the National Assembly, Syma Nadeem and Nusrat Wahid were also present on the occasion.