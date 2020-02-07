Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan jubilant over 8th Wage Board Award notification

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said she was delighted to announce that a notification pertaining to the 8th Wage Board Award for journalists had been issued

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said she was delighted to announce that a notification pertaining to the 8th Wage board Award for journalists had been issued.

"The issuance of the notification of the 8th Wage Board Award is a moment of happiness and matter of satisfaction for me and the ministry of information," she said in a tweet.

Dr Firdous said the 8th Wage Board Award was the right of journalists and their children which was pending for the last 19 years. The long-standing demand of the workers associated with newspapers to determine their wages had been fulfilled today, she added.

"Hardworking people and workers are very close to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan," she said and vowed to facilitate them by protecting their rights.