Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Lambasted Maryam Nawaz For Trying To Mislead Masses

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 09:46 PM

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan lambasted Maryam Nawaz for trying to mislead masses

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan lambasted Maryam Nawaz for trying to mislead masses through a video tape of an infamous criminal, who was arrested in the past by the London police, on Saturday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan lambasted Maryam Nawaz for trying to mislead masses through a video tape of an infamous criminal, who was arrested in the past by the London police, on Saturday.During her media talk SAPM raised a question mark over the credibility of Nasir Butt, who not only fled and lived in London for 20 years but also served as Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's bodyguard.

He is a murderer, a fugitive and a drug supplier,' she added.However, government has decided to get a forensic audit done of the video which was an attempt to gain sympathy by Maryam Nawaz. Firdous chastised Maryam Nawaz press conference as an attempt to get media mileage.

Maryam Nawaz is blaming the very courts that have given her relief.

She has put the credibility of the court system at stake for her own sake. Furthermore, she condemned PML-N for using the parliament to shield drug traffickers and a mafia who were propelled by them.

This party was responsible for the destruction of every state institution, she said.She also mentioned the cases filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan by PML-N. Neither did he flee the country nor did he blame the courts but presented the money trail in Supreme Court, ranging on a span of 40 years of his cricketing career and got his named clear in the process, she added.

She advised PML-N to take the video to the courts if they deem it to be authentic, genuine and justified evidence instead of coming on media.

