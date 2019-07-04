Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan lauds decision to open 1000 kiosks at railway stations

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that opening of 1,000 kiosks at railway stations for provision of job opportunities to orphans, poor and widows under the Prime Minister's Ehsas Programme was a praiseworthy step

She appreciated the efforts of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who, she said, was working round the clock to provide better facilities to the passengers. He had been striving to run new trains and improve the condition of already running ones for the facilitation of passengers, Dr Firdous said while talking to APP.

The special assistant said in the fiscal year 2017-18, the Railways deficit was Rs 36 billion, which had now decreased to Rs 32 billion for which Sheikh Rashid deserved credit.

The loss would further be reduced in coming few years, she hoped. She opined that when 100 per cent transparency would be ensured in the Railways, it would overcome out its losses.

She said the people's trust in the Pakistan Railways had increased since the present government came to Power and Sheikh Rashid was given the portfolio, which was evident from the fact that there was an increase of over 6 million train passengers during last nine months.

All over the world the railway played an important role in economic development and the time had come the Pakistan Railway should now come out of the financial losses and started earning profit, she added.