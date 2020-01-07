Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan lauds major political parties for passage of amendments in Armed Forces' Acts

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday lauded major parliamentary parties for demonstrating greater unity in the National Assembly and setting aside political differences for passage of amendments in Armed Forces' Acts, in the supreme national interest

"Political parties did exhibit unity and maturity in important legislation that is linked with national security," she said while talking to media outside the Parliament House.

She said it was the hallmark of democracy that political parties had their own stances and criticized each other on different issues, but they opted for unison and unity when it was a matter of the national interest.

"I pay tributes to all political parties and their leadership, especially Pakistan People's Party that withdrew its proposed amendments in the bills," the SAPM said, stressing the need to take forward the reconciliation process in the country.

