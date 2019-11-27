Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said there was need to present stresses need to present true Islamic ideology before world

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said there was need to present the true Islamic ideology before the world.

On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, an information and culture policy had been devised by the Government of Pakistan to achieve that goal, she said while talking to media persons in Jeddah.

The special assistant, who is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to take part in the OIC's golden jubilee celebrations, said the Islamic countries had strong bonds with one another. There was a consensus that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should have its own media house or television channel to protect the true Islamic teachings.

With the consultation of all the stakeholders, the idea would be transformed into reality, she added.

The year 2020, she said, would be very important for Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The two countries could collaborate to use the media, arts, films and other sources of information to project the true image of Islam before the world.

Dr Firdous said the Pakistan government had planned to introduce a comprehensive policy to promote tourism industry in the country. Moreover, it was taking steps to help the industry to stand on its own, which was the only solution to eliminate unemployment, she added. There were challenges in that regard, which would be overcome, she said.

The country's economy, she said, had been put on right path and soon positive outcomes would be seen.