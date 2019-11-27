UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan On Tuesday Said There Was Need To Present Stresses Need To Present True Islamic Ideology Before World

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:35 AM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said there was need to present stresses need to present true Islamic ideology before world

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said there was need to present the true Islamic ideology before the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said there was need to present the true Islamic ideology before the world.

On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, an information and culture policy had been devised by the Government of Pakistan to achieve that goal, she said while talking to media persons in Jeddah.

The special assistant, who is on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to take part in the OIC's golden jubilee celebrations, said the Islamic countries had strong bonds with one another. There was a consensus that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should have its own media house or television channel to protect the true Islamic teachings.

With the consultation of all the stakeholders, the idea would be transformed into reality, she added.

The year 2020, she said, would be very important for Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The two countries could collaborate to use the media, arts, films and other sources of information to project the true image of Islam before the world.

Dr Firdous said the Pakistan government had planned to introduce a comprehensive policy to promote tourism industry in the country. Moreover, it was taking steps to help the industry to stand on its own, which was the only solution to eliminate unemployment, she added. There were challenges in that regard, which would be overcome, she said.

The country's economy, she said, had been put on right path and soon positive outcomes would be seen.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Film And Movies Firdous Ashiq Awan Jeddah Visit Saudi Arabia 2020 Gold Media TV All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Tokyo stocks close higher for fourth consecutive s ..

21 seconds ago

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games hockey pools confirmed

23 seconds ago

Robots deliver coral babies to help regenerate Aus ..

25 seconds ago

Local Press: Tolerance integral to the UAE story

53 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 November 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.