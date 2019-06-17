UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Pays Tribute To Veteran Journalist Idrees Bakhtiar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday paid tribute to veteran journalist Idrees Bakhtiar and said his services in the field of journalism would not be forgotten

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday paid tribute to veteran journalist Idrees Bakhtiar and said his services in the field of journalism would not be forgotten.

Addressing a condolence reference held here at National Press Club, the minister pointed out the close relation between the journalists and politicians and urged the journalist community to play their due role to abridge the communication gap between the two.

'Bakhtiar' had never compromised on rule of law and always propagated the truth, she said.

He fought with his pen for raising the voice for oppressed segments of society and it kept him still alive in the hearts of people, she remarked while recalling his work in the journalism.

Firdous said Idrees was an upright man and known as an iconic personality among the right-wing schools of thought. As a journalist, he witnessed and covered many historic events that shaped up this country, she added.

Besides, the son of Idress Bakhtiar, columnist, authors and other people from various walks of life attended the event.

Idrees Bakhtiar remained associated with many renowned media outlets in his career spanning over decades and passed during last month in Karachi at the age of 75.

