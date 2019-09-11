Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan pays tributes to Quaid-e-Azam

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the nation pays rich tributes to Father of the Nation Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his 71st death anniversary.

In a tweet, she said the great Quaid-e-Azam transformed the dream of the Muslims of the sub-continent into a reality.

She said Quaid-e-Azam termed Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan and the nation would protect its jugular vein at all cost.