Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Presents Govt's One-year Performance Report To President
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 07:23 PM
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday called on President Dr Arif Alvi and presented him a report on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government's performance during the first year of its term
The president appreciated the information ministry's efforts for publicity of the performance report, a President House statement said.
He said the report would help apprise the people about the steps and development projects executed by the different ministries.