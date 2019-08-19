Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday called on President Dr Arif Alvi and presented him a report on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government's performance during the first year of its term

The president appreciated the information ministry's efforts for publicity of the performance report, a President House statement said.

He said the report would help apprise the people about the steps and development projects executed by the different ministries.