ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday rejected the private news channel's tweet regarding the number of Pakistani community gathered at Capital Arena in Washington DC.

In a tweet, she said a private news channel mistakenly interpreted the number of Pakistani diaspora to 3 million which she had mentioned in a press conference to 30,000 people who attended the procession.

She added that however on indication of the error in the news the said channel had removed the tweet from their website.

"I am also posting the video clip of my statement made during the presser in my second tweet," she noted.