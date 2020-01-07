UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said unanimous passage of the legislation also conveyed a clear message to adversaries of Pakistan

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said unanimous passage of the legislation also conveyed a clear message to adversaries of Pakistan that all political parties were united to protect the national interest

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said unanimous passage of the legislation also conveyed a clear message to adversaries of Pakistan that all political parties were united to protect the national interest. "I am hopeful that the same spirit of unity will be witnessed in the Parliament in future too, on the legislation related to public and national interest." She expressed confidence that the country would progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming the 2020 the year of "hope and development" as the masses would get relief and fruits of improved economy.

She said political stability always led to improve the national economy and bring foreign investment, giving a boost to economic activities in the country.

To a question, the SAPM said transparency was must in all departments and the government's anti-corruption agenda was in line with the national interest, adding it would not step back from the accountability process. The government would welcome the opposition parties' positive and constructive suggestions in that regard, she added.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed said the legislationwas of 'prime national interest' and linked with security issues, terming its unanimous passage "welcoming."He hoped that the opposition would go for constructive criticism on the government initiatives, adding there should be issue-based opposition in the Parliament for ultimate benefit of the common man.

