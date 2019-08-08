Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan seeks UN role on Kashmir like East Timor, South Sudan

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday urged the United Nations (UN) to play the same proactive role on the Kashmir issue which it had played like that on the East Timor and South Sudan conflicts

Talking to media persons here outside the Parliament House, she said the entire Pakistani leadership gave a strong message to the world, particularly India, that the nation was united on the Kashmir issue.

Since Kashmir was Pakistan's jugular vein so it would not show any flexibility, take all the required steps and go to any extent for the rights of Kashmiris, she added.

Dr Firdous said today India had become a hardline Hindu state and those (Indian and Kashmiri) Muslims, who had opposed the two-nation theory at the time of partition, were now repenting their decision.

She said with scrapping of the special status of Indian occupied Kashmir, the real face of Hindu extremist state had been exposed.

She said the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) was facing complete clamp down. A Kashmiri youngster had shared a video from official wifi showing blackout across the IoK. The media was not allowed to enter the occupied state as India feared it would expose its armed forces' atrocities on innocent Kashmiris.

She said Pakistan would use all options. The joint session of Parliament was convened with an aim to raise unanimous voice for the people of Kashmir, she added.

The National Security Council had also decided to take a number of steps, she said. The government, she said, had banned screening of Indian films in the country and a clear policy would be devised in that regard.

A ban would be imposed on airing of Indian content in any form on the Pakistani media, she added.

The special assistant said the Indian forces had made the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir hostage and the media should highlight their sufferings.

She said it was a war of ideologies. "Our relations with Kashmiris are based on Kalma-e-Tayyaba." India, she said, wanted to erase the identity of Kashmiris. The United Nations and international human rights organizations should stop Indian succeed in its nefarious designs.

Dr Firdous said due to curfew, the people of held Kashmir were facing shortage of foods and medicines, while their entire leadership was under arrest.

The special assistant said the government has decided to express solidarity with the Kashmiris on Pakistan's Independence Day - August 14, while India's independence day of August 15 would be observed as a black day.

She said India had made a blunder by scrapping the special status of held Jammu and Kashmir as it would unite all the Kashmiris.

She said Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi was holding consultations with the UN officials on the Kashmir issue.

She said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the whole nation was united to counter Indian moves on the Kashmir issue.

Replying a question, she said all the options would be used on diplomatic front. Pakistan had downgraded its diplomatic relations with India and decided to expel the Indian ambassador, she added.