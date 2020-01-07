UrduPoint.com
Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan : Seven Bn Package For USC To Ensure Provision Of Daily Use Items To People

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:55 PM

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan : seven bn package for USC to ensure provision of daily use items to people

The Government has given a package of seven billion rupees to Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan to ensure provision of items of daily use to people at reasonable rates

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) The Government has given a package of seven billion rupees to Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan to ensure provision of items of daily use to people at reasonable rates.This was announced by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan while giving a media briefing in Islamabad on Tuesday.Chairman USC Zulqarnain Ali Khan and Managing Director Umer Lodhi were also present. She said it is a commitment of PTI government to provide relief to downtrodden and poor segments of society under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Firdous Ashiq Awan said the step is to create a society on the pattern of state of Madinah to reduce suffering of people who are facing financial hardships.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Utility Stores Corporation, Zulqarnain Ali Khan said flour, sugar, ghee, rice and pulses will be available to people at reduced rates under the new package.Zulqarnain Khan said restructuring of USC is being done on modern lines but no employee has been fired from the jobs.

He said the present wave of inflation is linked with high prices of commodities in international oil market.The Chairman USC said ration card scheme will be introduced soon by the government in which USC outlets will play a key role. He said the Corporation aims to enhance its network from existing 4,000 stores to 10,000.

