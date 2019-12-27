Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stresses for devising futuristic media engagement strategies with Morocco

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday stressed the need of employing futuristic media engagement strategies, sharing expertise and strengthening socio-cultural exchanges between Pakistan and Morocco.

Talking to Mohamed Karmoune, Morocco Ambassador who called on her here, she emphasized signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation between the media industry of Pakistan and Morocco.

Reiterating the significance of strengthening ties with all Muslim countries especially with Morocco, she highlighted the Prime Minister's appreciation for management of tourism by Morocco, said a press release.

Dr. Firdous Aashiq Awan told the Ambassador about the Prime Minister's special focus on creation and strengthening of new ties with African continent through our missions posted in Africa. She labeled the present situation to be the best time for media engagement strategies.

The Moroccan Ambassador also hinted towards the enormous renewable energy resources of Pakistan like Morocco and emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries in this field that can benefit Pakistan as both countries have nearly the same potential as far as solar energy is concerned and Morocco has already been harnessing this source effectively.

The meeting concluded with the finalization of the timeline of the signing of the MoU between the two governments and the exchange of souvenirs.

"Finally, Pakistani institutions and economy have been put on the right track due to tough decisions taken by the incumbent government. It is high time for the external world to witness the enlightened, moderate and progressive Pakistan through effective diplomacy and media engagements," said Dr Firdous Aashiq Awan.

The Moroccan Ambassador lauded the policies of Pakistani government to diversify trade and investment options between Morocco and Pakistan through successful engagements at delegation level in the past one and a half year. He also showed interest in organizational cooperation between MAP News Agency of Morocco and Associated Press of Pakistan.

Both also agreed on contents sharing between the National Television Networks of Pakistan and Morocco.

"Morocco is exploring new ways for economic and infrastructure development and can benefit from the experience Pakistan is gaining through China Pakistan Economic corridor (CPEC) for regional connectivity," said the Ambassador of Morocco.