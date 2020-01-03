UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Stresses For Training, Capacity Building Of Media-persons In Digital Era

Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:07 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said the need for training and capacity building of media persons has increased substantially in the current age of digital media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said the need for training and capacity building of media persons has increased substantially in the current age of digital media.

Speaking as chief guest at closing ceremony of " Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) experts meeting on new challenges in media training", she said that media, as fourth pillar of the state, was free to criticize the government but it should also put forward suggestions for further improvement in governance.

She said that in Pakistan private television channels witnessed mushrooms growth and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) was established for its regulation, however importance of self-regulation could not be overemphasized.

Dr Firdous said that sensitization of media persons on the issues of national security and fifth generation warfare was imperative.

She said that rating system forced the some news channels to indulge in fake news so there was a need to discourage this rating system.

She said that the students from mass communications should also be invited in such workshops.

Director General Information Service academy (ISA) Zahoor Barlas, DDG ISA Samina Farzeen and Secretary General Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Faiza Nasreen also spoke on the occasion.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahida Perveen was also present.

Later the SAPM, the Secretary Information and the DG ISA distributed certificates among the participantsof the meeting.

