Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stresses journalists unity to counter exploitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday stressed that the journalists community should to forge unity among their ranks to counter the exploitation by the owners of media outlets.

Addressing the inaugural session of two-day Journalists Workers Convention of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Workers, she said the division among the journalists community was adversely affecting their collective cause.

However, she said, the government would take initiatives to protect the jobs and lives, besides providing social security to the journalists community. Necessary legislation in that regard was in the process, after no media institution could abruptly sack its workers, besides not paying their salaries in time.

No institution could survive without taking care of its workers, she added.

Dr Firdous said she was well aware of the problems being confronted by the journalists. Most of 11-point charter of demand presented by PFUJ-Workers Chairman Pervaiz Shaukat would be implemented, while all the stakeholders would be consulted for the remaining few, she assured.

The SAPM said the share of government advertisements in the income of any media oganisation was only 15 percent while the rest 85 percent business came from the private sector.

The government's efforts for the implementation of the Wage board Award should be appreciated, she added.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to eliminate mafias working in every field of life. It was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had not budged from reforming the system.

The prime minister, she said, was continuously challenging the beneficiaries of the system as surrender was not an option for him. "We have to defeat the mafias for a corruption-free society."Dr Firdous urged the media to support the government in its fight against the mafias. Reforming the judicial system was in progress as the government had changed the criminal procedure code. However, there were hurdles in its implementation. It would take time to change the system prevailing for the last over 72 years, she added.

Pervaiz Shaukat said the representatives of journalists from over 100 cities were present in the convention. He urged the government to resolve the problems of journalists and devise a mechanism for timely payment of their salaries, besides ensuring job security.