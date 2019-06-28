UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Strongly Condemns Allegation Of Increase In PM Office Budget

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 06:45 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan strongly condemns allegation of increase in PM Office budget

Condemning that allegation of increase in budgetary allocation of Prime Minister Office in the next fiscal budget, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that out of Rs1.179 billion PM Office budget Rs 309 million have been allocated for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which has no link with PM Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Condemning that allegation of increase in budgetary allocation of Prime Minister Office in the next fiscal budget, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that out of Rs1.179 billion PM Office budget Rs 309 million have been allocated for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which has no link with PM Office. She said that the previous government had transferred the NDMA and its budget under PM Office which used to be part of Ministry of Climate Change.

Talking to APP, the SAPM said that in next fiscal budget Rs 863 million have been allocated whereas Rs 986 million were allocated in the 2018-19 budget which showed 12 per cent cut. She said it was regrettable that the opposition was trying to mislead the people over budgetary allocations for Prime Minister Office.

She said that baseless allegation of opposition is a personal attack on the Prime Minister.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Office cut down its expenditure by 32 percent during the current financial year resulting in savings which were deposited in the government exchequer.She said that in 2018-19 budget Rs 910 million were allocated for PM Secretariat out of which 41 per cent were saved whereas Rs 472 million were earmarked for PM Office (Internal Wing) out of which 22 per centwere saved with only 370 million spending. She said that despite inflation and increase in staff salaries, budget of PM Office has beenreduced which is practical manifestation of the fact Prime Minister has started implementation austerity drive from himself.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Budget Firdous Ashiq Awan From Government Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Minsk Proposes to Moscow to Raise Oil Transit Tari ..

5 minutes ago

Over 1,000 DPR Residents Received Russian Passport ..

5 minutes ago

Pompeo, Japan's Top Diplomat Discuss North Korea, ..

5 minutes ago

Kenyan athlete Timothy Cheruiyot to leave for US a ..

5 minutes ago

Paris Saint-Germain, Nike extend sponsorship contr ..

25 minutes ago

Senior Georgian Diplomat Rejects Idea of Giving Le ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.