Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan strongly condemns allegation of increase in PM Office budget

Condemning that allegation of increase in budgetary allocation of Prime Minister Office in the next fiscal budget, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that out of Rs1.179 billion PM Office budget Rs 309 million have been allocated for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which has no link with PM Office

Talking to APP, the SAPM said that in next fiscal budget Rs 863 million have been allocated whereas Rs 986 million were allocated in the 2018-19 budget which showed 12 per cent cut. She said it was regrettable that the opposition was trying to mislead the people over budgetary allocations for Prime Minister Office.

She said that baseless allegation of opposition is a personal attack on the Prime Minister.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Office cut down its expenditure by 32 percent during the current financial year resulting in savings which were deposited in the government exchequer.She said that in 2018-19 budget Rs 910 million were allocated for PM Secretariat out of which 41 per cent were saved whereas Rs 472 million were earmarked for PM Office (Internal Wing) out of which 22 per centwere saved with only 370 million spending. She said that despite inflation and increase in staff salaries, budget of PM Office has beenreduced which is practical manifestation of the fact Prime Minister has started implementation austerity drive from himself.