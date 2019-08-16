UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Strongly Condemns Unprovoked Indian Firing At LoC

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 12:37 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan strongly condemns unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian security forces at the Line of Control (LoC) yesterday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian security forces at the Line of Control (LoC) yesterday.

In a tweet, she said that the Indian aggressive posturing has threatened the peace of the entire South Asian region. "Those who embraced Shahdat for the defense of the motherland were pride of the nation and we all pay tributes to the martyred soldiers' she remarked.

She said India was subjecting Kashmiris to worst kind of tyranny and barbarism on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

